Vice Chancellor of Jai Narain Vyas University in Jodhpur suspended from post

Prof K L Srivastava, the Vice Chancellor of Jai Narain Vyas University in Jodhpur, has been suspended from his post for “misuse of the office, recklessness in performing official work and rendering financial loss to the university”.

Governor Haribhau Bagade, in his capacity as the Chancellor of the University, has ordered Prof Srivastava’s suspension with immediate effect following the report of the inquiry committee that prima facie found him guilty on the charges.

The committee, headed by Jodhpur’s Divisional Commissioner, was constituted on December 3, 2024 under the section 10(2) of the JNV Jodhpur University (as amended) Act-1962.

Governor Bagade suspended Srivastava, while exercising powers vested in him under section 11Ka sub section (1) of the Act.