Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta assumed the charge of Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Visakhapatnam.

Vice Admiral SN Ghormade, the outgoing Chief of Staff, has proceeded on transfer as Controller Personnel Services at Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Navy), New Delhi, Ministry of Defence told in a statement.

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta is an alumnus of National Defence Academy. He was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1985 and is a specialist in Navigation and Direction.

He has commanded four frontline ships including the missile corvettes INS Nishank, INS Karmuk, stealth frigate INS Tabar and the aircraft carrier INS Viraat.

He has held other operational, training and staff appointments such as Commander Work Up at Headquarters at Indian Naval Work up Team (Kochi), Directing Staff at the Defence Services Staff College (Wellington), Officer-in-Chargeof the Navy’s Navigation and Direction School, Naval Assistant to the Chief of the Naval Staff and Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet.

On promotion to Flag Rank, he was appointed as Chief Staff Officer (Operations) at Headquarters, Western Naval Command at Mumbai.During 2017-18, he held command of the prestigious Eastern Fleet at Visakhapatnam and was thereafter appointed as Additional Director General at NCC Headquarters, New Delhi. On promotion to the rank of Vice Admiral and prior to his return to Visakhapatnam as the Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command, he was the Controller Personnel Services at Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Navy) at New Delhi.

Vice Admiral BiswajitDasguptais a graduate of Defence Services Command and Staff College, Bangladesh, Army War College, Mhow and National Defence College,New Delhi.

The Flag Officer is a recipient of the AtiVishishtSeva Medal and VishishtSeva Medal for distinguished service. He was also awarded the YudhSeva Medalfor coordinating evacuation operations from strife-torn Yemen in 2015 under Operation Raahat.

(Source: PIB)