In a historic verdict, the Supreme Court resolve the 134-year-old Ayodhya dispute between the Hindu and Muslim parties, but the flag bearer of the Hindu side on the issue, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), is in no mood to move on.

There are multiple programmes lined-up by the Hindu outfit in the coming months. VHP will be holding ‘Ram Mahotsav’ and other programmes at the village levels in coming months.

Senior VHP leader Purshottam Narain Singh said that it was important to keep the Hindu awakening that had emerged on the issue of Ram temple.

“It is because of this that other non-BJP political parties were forced to give up the policy of Muslim appeasement. The Hindu awakening is a result of the temple movement. Hindus, for decades, have been treated as second class citizens in the name of secularism,” he said.

Ambrish another VHP leader said that the party had started organisational revamp since September and new units have been formed in over 8000 unites.

Sammelans will be held in January-February at the block level. After this at the village level, we will hold ‘Ram Mahotsav’ and community ‘puja’ will be held,” he said.

The aim of conducting these programmes is to tell the people how the outfit fought the battle for construction of the temple, inside and outside of the court.

Earlier in many occasions, VHP leader Ashok Singhal had always maintained that the Ayodhya movement was not restricted to the construction of the temple rather it was a tool to awaken Hindus against the Muslim appeasement.