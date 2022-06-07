Amid international outrage over the remark on Prophet Mohammad by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has come out in her defence. saying the case should be handled through the court.

Alok Kumar International Working President, of VHP has said.”Whether Nupur Sahrma’s statement is legal or illegal would be decided by the court. But are those violent demonstrations taking place across the country without waiting for the court’s verdict as per the law ?”

Nupur Sharma participated in a debate where disrespectful things were being spoken about Hindu deities. They said things like Hindus worship stones found on roads and Shivling was described as a fountain.

During the heated debate, Nupur said something, “Whether it is legal or ilegal, it is a crime or not, and it will be decided by the court,” he added.

The VHP also expressed concern over violent demonstrations over Nupur’s remarks without waiting for the courts decoision and said that some people are taking law into their own hands.

“Violent demonstrations are taking place all over the country without waiting for the court’s decision, is it allowed under the rule of law.

It is being said openly that tongue will be chopped off if anyone says anything about the prophet….. People speaking like this are taking the law into their own hands. And I think this is a matter of concern in the country.” He said.

Kumar further said that the police will register an FIR based on complaints against Nupur’s comments and inverstih=gate it.

After that the court will hear it and finally people should accept the court’s decision.”

Reacting to AIAIM chief Asauddin Owaisi’s demand to arrest Nupur Sharma he said.” The arrest is not based on anyone’s demand.

The arrest is made according to the law. What Nupur Sharma has said is on camera The police do not need anything to investigate.

They can listen to what is said on camera , assess it and file a report. So why is he talking about arrest at this stage?”