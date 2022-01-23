Veteran archaeologist and Padma Bhushan R. Nagaswamy passes away

Renowned archaeologist and Tamil Nadu archaeology department’s first director, Padma Bhushan R. Nagaswamy passed away on Sunday at 2.30 p.m. at his Chennai home, according to his family members.

He is survived by two sons and two daughters. His wife Parvathi predeceased him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “The coming generations will never forget the contributions of Thiru R. Nagaswamy towards popularising the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu. His passion towards history, epigraphy, and archaeology were noteworthy. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Nagaswamy was the first director of the Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department and is credited for initiating some major excavations in the state during his tenure. The Government of India bestowed him with the prestigious Padma Bhushan in 2018.