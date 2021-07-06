In an attempt to invigorate emergency preparedness, the Vedanta Limited, Lanjigarh, India’s premier producer of metallurgical grade alumina, on Monday organized a mock fire drill in its plant premises to test and bolster employees’ emergency preparedness as well as gauge the co-ordination between combat, rescue and auxiliary team members.

The drill was attended by Swaroop Jena Deputy Director, Directorate of Factories & Boilers, Rayagada Division, Chandra Sekhar Behera -Asst. Director, Directorate of Factories & Boilers, Kalahandi Zone and Asutosh Mohanty -District Project Officer – OSDMA, Kalahandi District.

“At Vedanta, safety of our people is our foremost priority. We have implemented world-class engineering with safety technologies and behavior-based initiatives are helping us foster a safety-first work culture. From the senior most leaders to frontline workers, safety is core to the way we work, and we strive every single day to further bolster our safety performance. Mock drills with emergency situation simulations, such as the recent fire drill, help us assess our response mechanism, so we can be more agile and effective”, said Vedanta’s Alumina Refinery plant Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Alumina Business, G.G. Pal.