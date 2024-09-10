VCK’s invite to AIADMK for prohibition conference rattles DMK

An important constituent of the DMK-led INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), has fuelled speculations about cracks in the DMK alliance by inviting the AIADMK to its upcoming conference to press for a total prohibition.

By extending the invite to the DMK’s principal rival in state politics, the VKS has rattled the ruling party. For, the VCK, a prominent Dalit party, occupies an important position in the DMK-led coalition, next only to that of Congress.

The VCK led by Thol. Thirumavalavan, MP, is holding the conference on the implementation of total prohibition across the country for the eradication of drugs on October 2, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. It is being organised by the party’s women’s wing at Kallakurichi, which witnessed the horrific hooch tragedy which claimed more than 61 lives this June.

“The AIADMK can participate in the conference. They can join hands with us for this cause. All parties should be united and we would welcome every party to support us in this endeavor,” Thirumavalavan said while responding to questions at a media briefing at the party office in Chennai. However, he made it clear that casteist and communal political parties are not welcome, a reference to the OBC Vanniyar-dominant Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and the BJP.

Though he said that this was not being done with an eye on the election and that the VCK had a different view about the electoral alliance, the political import has not been lost. And it has fuelled speculation of discontent in the DMK alliance. For, of late the AIADMK too had been sending feelers to the VCK besides questioning the DMK’s inability to contain the rising tide of anti-Dalit atrocities as well as raising the pathetic conditions of hostel for the SC students.

DMK leaders were quick to deny any rift in the alliance. They maintained that the VCK can invite any party to their conference. “It is their wish” was the response of the chief minister’s son and Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

“VCK is free to invite any party for the conference, but when it comes to alliance, it is only with the DMK,” asserted S Regupathy, party veteran and Law Minister. The same was echoed by another senior Minister S Muthusamy.

Analysts are, however, of the view that in the VCK’s invite to the AIADMK, there is a message to the ruling DMK. In the company of the DMK, the VCK contested the LS polls in 2019, Assembly elections in 2021, and the last LS polls in 2024. The VCK has for MLAs, including two from general constituencies and two MPs in the Lok Sabha.

“Unless the VCK is intent upon sending a message or giving a hint to the ruling DMK, it is not necessary for the party to extend an open invite to the AIADMK, that too at this juncture. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami too had been talking about cobbling up a mega alliance for the 2026 assembly elections,” says ‘Tharasu’ Shyam.