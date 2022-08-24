Vasundhara Raje conducts aerial survey of Rajasthan’s flood-hit areas

BJP national Vice President and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Jhalawar, Baran, Kota, and Tonk districts in the state.

She was accompanied by son and MP Dushyant Singh.

Addressing the media later, she said: “Looking at the situation, it is clear that the Ashok Gehlot government is missing when there is a disaster in the state.”

The former Chief Minister said that farmers are suffering huge losses in many Kharif crops including soybean, urad, paddy, and maize. Had the state government been alerted, taking lessons from last year’s floods, this situation would not have happened, she added.

Raje alleged that in many districts including Baran, Jhalawar, Kota, Dholpur, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh and Bhilwara, flood-affected people were trapped, hungry and thirsty for three days before they were evacuated to a safe place, and the Gehlot government left the people at the mercy of God.

“People are dying, animal wealth is being destroyed, houses have collapsed, but the government is not there,” she claimed.

Raje expressed her gratitude to the army, police, and people, including BJP workers, who saved the lives of people.

She also said that many people still did not get compensation for the damages caused by the floods last year and demanded financial assistance should be given immediately.