In a veiled attack on the political system in the country and campaigning against own party in Uttar Pradesh civic polls, BJP MP from Pilibhit Varun Feroz Gandhi said lamented that useless issues of caste, religion and regionalism were highlighted while the real issues of youth, farmers, unemployment, corruption, contract employees are ignored.

Varun Gandhi said that nowadays politics rests on money and muscle power and there are very few honest people left in politics.

The BJP MP made these comments while campaigning for Independent candidates in civic polls in the district on Sunday evening. Though there are BJP candidates in the fray from the seats where Gandhi campaigned, he made an appeal to the voters to support the Independents.

Gandhi said he is campaigning for the candidates who are honest and don’t have much money like other candidates in the fray.

On the farmers’ movement, the BJP MP said more than 400 people had given up their lives during the movement. “But no one except him spoke on this issue.”

He further said, “We have become free from the chains of the British, but are bound by the chains of slavery of our own people, which need to be broken.”

He said both the poor and the rich have the right to live with dignity. “Giving this right to vote people is my politics. I have taken your vote for the election, so I will speak for you. I did not go to any Tata or Birla’s place to ask for votes. The most unfortunate thing is that our leaders take votes from the poor and talk about the rich and the industrialists. I never feel afraid of speaking the truth. If you are getting something out of your tax, then it is not a favour to anyone but it is your right,” said.