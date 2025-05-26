Varanasi emerges as new industrial hub in Purvanchal

Uttar Pradesh has seen a major industrial transformation with Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency, emerging as a key growth hub in Purvanchal.

Improved law and order, robust infrastructure, and initiatives like the Global Investors Summit have created a business-friendly climate.

Advertisement

In Varanasi alone, 48 industrial projects worth Rs 1,180.95 crore are now operational, generating 3,472 jobs, officials said on Monday.

Advertisement

A new era of development is unfolding in Purvanchal, especially in Kashi. Renowned national and international companies have begun operations in the city, with several others expected to start soon.

Vinod Verma, Assistant Commissioner of the District Industry Promotion and Entrepreneurship Development Center, stated here on Monday that 48 projects have already commenced with the investment of Rs 1,180.95 crore from the Global Investors Summit, creating jobs for 3,472 people. Additionally, 48 more projects, worth Rs 5,702.18 crore, are set to launch soon, expected to provide employment to around 12,110 people.

He also highlighted that companies like Saaswad Heat Transfer and Engineering Private Limited, and Hilton Hotels Group’s franchise, DoubleTree, are now operational in Varanasi. Furthermore, Monte Carlo’s subsidiary OWM Logistics, a major player in warehousing with a Flipkart tie-up, has been inaugurated.

Amazon’s contracted warehouse with Madhavan LLP is also up and running. Banaras Beads is collaborating with Tata’s Indian Hotels Company Limited to build the Ginger Budget Hotel, and the construction is underway.

Other projects include the Roma Entertainment City, the upcoming export unit by Arvind Limited for garments and domestic products, and BD Foods and Beverages Private Limited’s Campa Cola production facility.

A wide range of companies from diverse sectors, including hotels, handloom, tourism, fabrics, wellness, IT, and education, participated in the groundbreaking ceremony. Some of these units are already operational, while others are expected to start soon.