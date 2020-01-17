Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi in a touching gesture sent gifts to a boatman in Uttar Pradesh for his daughter’s marriage, who had ferried Gandhi to Varanasi on January 10 where she had gone to meet activists held during protests against the new citizenship law.

While on boat the boatman Ashok Sahni had invited Gandhi to attend his daughter’s marriage later this month.

On Thursday, senior Congress leader Ajai Rai along with other workers reached Sahni’s house and handed him a letter from Gandhi which conveyed best wishes for the wedding along with a saree as a gift for his daughter.

An elated Sahni said that several leaders and VIPs had taken a ride on his boat but none of them had ever shown such a gesture.

The Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh, had visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency earlier this month and met activists. She had accusing the government of acting against the constitution. During her four-hour visit, the Congress leader also prayed at the Sant Ravidas temple.