Valour of Shalateng martyrs battle remembered

An Ex-Servicemen Rally was organised to mark the occasion and pay homage to the valour and sacrifice of the Brave Soldiers of the Indian Army during the battle of Shalateng.

Over 500 Veterans, Veer Naris and dependants gathered in comradrie for the event and paid obeisance to the Bravehearts during wreath-laying ceremony at Shalateng War Memorial and recalled the valourous and victorious moments from the recent Wars with Pakistan. Cultural and Marital Art display were the highlights for the young generation.

The Battle of Shalateng was a crucial engagement that took place on 07 November ,1947 during the Indo-Pakistan War, 1947-1948. It was a historic moment in Indian Military history and that of Jammu and Kashmir when the brave soldiers of Indian Army deployed at the Shalateng Plateau, accomplished a remarkable victory with the help of the brave locals, stopped the advance of the Pakistani Raiders towards Srinagar, who were forced to retreat and were later pushed across the border.

The rally aimed to unite the veterans with the current serving military personnel, ESM organisations, esteemed dignitaries, government officials and the public who expressed gratitude and appreciation for the selfless sacrifices made by the Indian Armed Forces.

In addition, the event focussed on the challenges faced by ESM during transition to civil life, employment opportunities and avenues for continued contribution towards the Nation building. Interactive sessions tailored specifically for assistance to ESMs and Veer Naris were also organised.

Five veterans were benefited for whom specially modified scooters were provisioned in collaboration with the War Wounded Foundation.

Chinar Corps reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare of our Veterans and Veer Naris, whose indomitable legacy shall kindle the spirit of Bravery and Sacrifice for the Nation.