Valorisation Project on fish waste granted to CUJ faculty

Soumen Dey, assistant professor in the Department of Chemistry at the Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ), has been awarded a research project worth ₹5.68 lakh by the Jharkhand Council on Science, Technology, and Innovation (JCSTI), Government of Jharkhand.

The sanctioned project is titled “Valorization of Waste Fish-Scale for Integrated Techno-Economic Wastewater Treatment: A Lab to Land Approach.”

The project aims to develop an innovative and sustainable solution for wastewater purification by repurposing fish scale waste through a techno-economic framework. With a focus on Jharkhand, the initiative is rooted in the “waste to wealth” approach, integrating scientific research with local environmental challenges.

Jharkhand’s prominence in inland fish production has also led to the generation of considerable fish waste, much of which goes unmanaged. The project proposes the development of efficient materials derived from discarded fish scales that can rapidly purify contaminated water. If implemented successfully, it could open up industrial collaborations and create employment opportunities for youth in the region.

Congratulating Dr Dey, CUJ Vice-Chancellor Kshiti Bhushan Das said the university is steadily expanding its research footprint. “At present, CUJ is engaged in research projects worth ₹27.5 crore. We have also signed MoUs with several national, international, and state-level institutions to enhance collaborative research. The university remains committed to research that addresses region-specific challenges, and this project is a step in that direction.”

Dean of Research and Development and Head of the Chemistry Department, Arun Kumar Padhi, also congratulated Dr Dey. He noted that departments such as Physics, Chemistry, Environmental Science, and Life Sciences have shown consistent progress in research. He added that the first three departments are supported under DST-FIST, while the Life Sciences Department receives UGC-DBT funding, which is regarded as a mark of academic excellence in science research.

Dr Dey, who holds a PhD from IIT Kanpur, has been associated with CUJ since April 2011. His research interests include developing low-cost hybrid materials from local plant biomass and animal waste for sustainable water treatment. He has previously completed a SERB-sponsored project and has published 74 research papers in reputed international journals and edited volumes. He has supervised six doctoral theses and serves as an active peer reviewer for several high-impact journals. Among his recognitions are the Young Scientist Award by the Indian Chemical Society and a prestigious IASc-INSA-NASI fellowship.

The newly-sanctioned JCSTI project reinforces CUJ’s strategic focus on applied science research tailored to Jharkhand’s ecological and developmental landscape.