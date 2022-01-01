Vaishno Devi stampede: JK LG announces ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for kin of deceased

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives in a stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of those who died.

“Deeply pained at the loss of lives due to stampede at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. My condolences to the families of the deceased and prayers with the injured,” the Office of Jammu and Kashmir LG said in a tweet. The Lieutenant Governor further also announced Rs 2 lakh to the injured and said that the Shrine board will bear the cost of the treatment of the injured.

“Ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to stampede and Rs 2 lakh to the injured. Shrine board to bear the cost of treatment of injured,” it said.

Sinha also spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him about the incident. Prime Minister has assured all the help, he added.

“Spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah Ji. Briefed him about the incident. A high-level inquiry has been ordered into today’s stampede,” he added.

He further said that the inquiry committee will be headed by Principal Secretary (Home) with Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu, and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu as members.

Sinha also shared helpline numbers with people for assistance. “Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Helpline numbers: 01991-234804 01991-234053. Other Helpline nos: PCR Katra 01991232010/ 9419145182, PCR Reasi 0199145076/ 9622856295, DC Office Reasi Control room 01991245763/ 9419839557,” tweeted the Office of Jammu and Kashmir LG.

The Prime Minister also condoled the deaths in the stampede and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. The injured will be given Rs 50,000.

As many as 12 people were killed and 13 others injured after a stampede occurred at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on Saturday morning, Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh said.

The injured have been taken to Naraina Hospital after the rescue.

(With ANI inputs)