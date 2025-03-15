Vadodara crash: Accused denies being intoxicated at time of incident

The accused in the Vadodara car crash that claimed the life of a woman and injured several others has denied being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident even as the police believe otherwise.

The accused, identified as Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, was driving the vehicle that hit a two-wheeler, leading to a fatal accident.

While police have registered a case against Chaurasia for drunk and driving, he has denied the allegations.

He claimed that he was returning after attending Holika Dahan and that his car speed was around 50/kmph.

Earlier on Friday, Vadodara Police Commissioner Narasimha Komar confirmed that one woman had died, while eight others sustained injuries in the incident.

“Three other vehicles – two active vehicles, an electric vehicle (EV), apart from a four-wheeler, are involved in the incident… Eight people were injured, and a woman has died. Multiple investigative teams are investigating the incident,” Komar said.

He further added: “The teams are recovering the evidence from the scene of the crime. Police are tracking the entire movement of the driver and co-passenger of the four-wheeler… The person driving the four-wheeler is in police custody, and police have been successful in tracking the movement of the co-passenger… Further investigation is underway.”

Meanwhile, a purported video that has gone viral on social media captures the crash and its aftermath.