All people above 45 years of age will be eligible to get Covid-19 vaccines from April 1, the government announced on Tuesday and requested them to get registered for the inoculation.

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Cabinet after its meeting, Union minster Prakash Javadekar said now even people without comorbidities who are more that 45 years of age can get vaccinated.

He requested eligible people to get themselves registered to take the jabs.

He said the Cabinet also decided that the second dose of the vaccine can be taken between four and eight weeks, on the advice of doctors. It was allowed to be taken between four to six weeks earlier, but scientists have now said that taking the second dose between four and eight weeks gives improved results.

The Union Cabinet discussed about the vaccination drive which has already achieved speedy and good progress, Javadekar said.

He said till this day, 4.85 crore vaccines have been administered and more than 32 lakh people administered the vaccine in last 24 hours.

Vaccines are available in enough numbers and there is no scarcity and the supply chains and supply line is intact, he said, adding that “I am sure everyone will welcome this decision and come forward to get vaccinated.”

To a question on cases of Covid-19 rising in some states, he said, the Central government is in touch with them and there will be effective management of the situation.

“One has to continue using masks and maintaining social distancing and washing hands is also important, but vaccination is the only shield,” he noted.

More than 32.53 lakh doses of vaccine were administered on March 22, which is the highest single- day vaccination so far, taking the total number of people inoculated to over 4.8 crore.

Meanwhile, the doubling time of Covid cases in India has decreased from 504.4 days on March 1 to 202.3 days on March 23, the Health Ministry said, highlighting that six states have reported a surge in daily new cases and together account for 80.90 per cent of the new infections reported in a day.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu collectively account for 80.90 per cent of the 40,715 infections reported in a span of 24 hours. Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 24,645, followed by Punjab with 2,299 cases and Gujarat with 1,640 new cases.

India’s total active caseload is rising after touching its lowest mark in mid-February, the ministry highlighted.

India’s cumulative recoveries surged to 1,11,81,253, with 29,785 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours. Besides, 199 deaths were reported in a day.

Delhi’s Covid cases spike to 1,101: Delhi today logged a spike of 1,101 fresh coronavirus infections ~ the highest singleday figure in more than three months ~ while 4 more people succumbed to the contagious, deadly virus which is again surging through various parts of the country including the national capital.

