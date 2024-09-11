Vacate lakes, drains, or face demolition: Revanth’s ultimatum to encroachers

Blaming the encroachments of water bodies for the recent floods in the state, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, on Wednesday, vowed not to abandon the demolition drive no matter how influential the encroachers might be.

The BRS has accused Reddy of bringing in the bulldozer culture to the state against the poor referring to the demolition drive being carried out by Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA).

The chief minister promised two-bedroom houses (2BHK) for the 11,000 people residing on the banks of River Musi ostensibly to blunt the Opposition’s allegation.

Speaking at the passing-out parade of 547 newly-trained police sub-inspectors, including 145 women at the Telangana Police Academy, he issued an ultimatum to those who have built structures in the FTL or buffer zones of lakes to voluntarily vacate the land they have encroached upon on their won or face demolition by the HYDRAA.

“Even if there are influential people among the encroachers, they will have to vacate the lake. That’s why I am appealing to them to move out with dignity,” he said, adding that they should hand back the encroached lakes to the irrigation department and construct somewhere else.

He warned the encroachers of the sudden razing of their structures for which he would take responsibility. The government was ready to fight legal battles to remove such encroachments from lakes in case they (the encroachers) go to court. These encroachments of lakes and drains were responsible for flooding in various localities. Although there are regularisation schemes for the structures built illegally on any land, government or private, there was none for those built in FTL or buffer zones.

So far, the government has acted against politicians cutting across party lines, actors, and other influential people who have built structures in the FTL or buffer zone claiming that these were patta lands. However, according to the government, these were shikkam patta land in the buffer zones in which farmers were allowed to cultivate but had no ownership rights.

The chief minister also said that the 11,000 people who belong to the economically backward section (EWS) and were residing by the riverside would be rehabilitated in 2 BHK houses by the state government before undertaking the Musi Riverfront Beautification, a pet scheme of the Chief Minister Reddy. Every time, the Musi swells during the monsoon, these people are forced to move out of their homes.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan handed over a cheque of Rs one crore to the chief minister for flood relief.