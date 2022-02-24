All vacancies across tribunals almost filled, SC told

The Supreme Court on Thursday said the Attorney General (AG) K. K. Venugopal has circulated an email saying that vacancies in all tribunals across the country are almost filled.

On senior advocate Arvind Datar mentioning the matter of tribunal vacancies before a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and Hima Kohli, CJI sad the Attorney General (AG) K. K. Venugopal has circulated an email saying that vacancies in all tribunals across the country are almost filled.

.”The AG circulated an email saying that all the vacancies are almost filled, except in the green tribunal and the armed forces tribunals”, said the Chief Justice and added that according to the email, the process to fill up the vacancies in National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) will be finished today, but National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will take some time.

The Chief Justice said the court has been informed that the remaining vacancies, including the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal will also be filled soon.

On February 16, this year, expressing its discontent with the vacancies in the tribunals, the top court said some “knee-jerk” appointments were made by the Centre to fill up vacancies across the country, and the bureaucracy has been taking up the issue lightly”.