Uttarakhand warned of heavy rains, landslides in next 24 hours

As heavy rains lashed many parts of Uttarakhand in the past 24 hours, the meteorological department on Wednesday sounded a red alert in the Garhwal region of the state. Department also warned of landslides and advised tourists not to travel to the hills.

Repeated heavy rains in all 13 districts of Uttarakhand has resulted into waterlogging, landslides and road blockades across the state. Although so far no loss of life and properties have been reported, people in several areas, especially hills, have been asked by the weather department to keep their guards as heavy pouring may disturb routine lives in the hills.

Dehradun based Uttarakhand Meteorological Center has issued a red alert of heavy rains in the hill areas of all six districts in Kumaon and orange alert in four districts of Garhwal including state capital Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Haridwar. Weather forecasts issued by the centre claimed large parts of these districts will witness heavy rain with lightning and thunder triggering landslides.

Rains in higher hills of Garhwal may also lead to swelling of Ganga and other rivers swell in low lying areas like Haridwar, Rishikesh and further down.

Besides this, a red alert of heavy rains with thunder has been issued in several areas of Nainital, Bageshwar, Champawat, Almora, Pithoragarh and Udham Singh Nagar districts of Kumaon.

Tourists in general and Chardham devotees in particular have been advised not to travel in the hills as landslides and rock fellings may occur in several areas.

Meanwhile 96 roads across the state were blocked by landslides due to heavy rains in the past nearly 24 hours.

As many as 47 roads were blocked in rural hill areas. However state Public Works Departments teams were able to clear nearly 35 blockades by Wednesday morning. Work to clear around 60 roads were still on.