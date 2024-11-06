Uttarakhand unveils new 120-crore state guest house in Delhi

The Uttarakhand government, on Wednesday, unveiled its new guest house, “Uttarakhand Niwas”, constructed on a hill-style architecture at the cost of 120 crores.

Visitors to Uttarakhand Niwas will now have an opportunity to buy ethnic wear, grains, and eatables found only in the Himalayan state.

Located in the Chankyapuri area, the 52-room guest house showcases the culture of the state with the unique art of Uttarakhand as the walls are adorned with beautiful stones in the hill style highlighting the cultural heritage of the state.

Officials informed that since the building was to come up as a symbolic identity of Uttarakhand in the national capital, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had given special directions to keep the structure and architecture on traditional building modules of the hill state. As a result, the Uttarakhand Niwas have thick stone walls, sloping roofs, and wooden carved grills.

Besides depictions of Uttarakhand’s cultural heritage pictures of tourist places, handicrafts, wooden arts, and other hill-centric craftsmanships have been displayed in the New State guest house.

State government officials said the building constructed in accordance with a green model technology has been equipped with modern amenities and double insulated walls, windows, and solar reflective tiles on the roof to keep the energy consumption level minimum. This will reduce the external heat and cooling in the building.

Apart from this, the ‘Uttarakhand Niwas’ is powered with solar energy carrying minimum power-consuming equipment and machines, motion sensor-based LED lights, and multiple installations of electric car charging points.

The ‘Uttarakhand Niwas’ is also equipped with a rainwater harvesting and sewage treatment plant (STP) for water conservation. Provision has been made for using the wastewater of STP for toilet flushing and gardening. Building a campus carries many green areas apart from preserving the existing vegetation on the campus.

“This building is a true identity of the Uttarakhand in totality so as to carry every aspect of the hill lifestyles. Besides a comfortable stay for the visitors, it showcases state art, crafts, culture, traditions, and complete ethnicity including wears and eatables. This state guest house will represent a miniature hill life in itself” said Pushkar Singh Dhami