Uttarakhand to resume Kedarnath heli yatra from Wednesday, fare down by 25%

The Uttarakhand government has decided to resume Kedarnath Heli services with reduced 25 percent fare for the devotees.

Decision was taken as air service was lone option left for the Kedarnath pilgrims after the pedestrian route was badly damaged due to heavy rains in the past few days.

Compelled by the circumstances Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday announced that Kedarnath Pilgrimage will be resumed from Wednesday but only heli services will be allowed with reduced ticket cost. He said heli ticket cost to Kedarnath will be reduced by 25 percent as the pilgrims at present have no alternate means to reach the shrine.

“Almost 12,000 people were rescued by the state and central government agencies in record time of five days. Government has decided to resume helicopter services for the pilgrims from tomorrow itself. Now pilgrims can visit Kedarnath temple only by air.

“However cost of the tickets will be less by 25 percent. State government will pay the reduced costs of the tickets. Efforts are on to resume the road service early but till that time helicopter service is the only option” said Dhami on Tuesday after taking stock of the situation after the rescue operation for stranded devotees in the Kedar Valley was almost completed in the morning.

Earlier chief minister conducted an aerial survey of the disaster hit areas and reptured portions of the road from Sonprayag to Kedarnath shrine in the regions.

“Road connectivity and pedestrian routes were impaired at 29 places in the region. Heavy rains also damaged drinking water and power supplies along with massive destruction of public properties” added CM.

He asked the officials to take all necessary steps to normalise routine life in the disaster hit areas and restore road connectivity, drinking water and electricity supplies as early as possible.

It’s notable that cloudburts and landslides on July 31 between Sonprayag and Kedarnath shrine had swept away the road at five locations nearly Lincholi, Rambara, Bhimbali and Gairikund bring all the movements to a grinding halt. A day after that rescue teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), District Disaster Management Department and District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) were pumped in rescue operation.

Five helicopters including one Indian Air Force (IAF)Chinook and an MI17 flying machines were used by the rescuers to save nearly 12,000 stranded pilgrims at different locations on Kedarnath roads since July 31. Of these more 7000 devotees were rescued via alternate rope-routes created by the five teams of the SDRF while remaining were airlifted to safe locations.