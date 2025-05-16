Uttarakhand to open more cow shelters for 16,000 stray cattle; cabinet passes resolution on “Operation Sindoor”

The Uttarakhand government has decided to create new cow shelters for its more than 16,000 stray and homeless cattle with no owners. In another decision, the Dhami cabinet passed a resolution applauding the success of “Operation Sindoor” launched by the Indian Armed Forces against Pakistan.

The Pushkar Singh Dhami cabinet took a slew of decisions on Friday. The Chief Minister and the cabinet ministers present in the meeting expressed concern over a large number of stray cattle loitering on the streets and took a unanimous decision to open more cow shelters across the state.

Currently, 15 cow shelters are operating in the state, but the government has decided to create more such enclosures to accommodate over 16,000 stray cattle to keep the streets free from animals. According to the cabinet decision, the state animal husbandry department in respective districts alone will clear the proposals for new cow shelters, as against the past when rural and urban local bodies took such decisions.

In an unusual move, the Dhami cabinet formalised a resolution appreciating the Indian Armed Forces on the success of “Operation Sindoor”.

The cabinet resolution stated, “Operation Sindoor reflects the indomitable courage, extraordinary valour, and exceptional strategic skills of the Indian Army. This operation has emerged as a living example of India’s sovereignty, security, and inner strength.”

Among the other important decisions of the state cabinet were the approval of the state child policy and its rule manual. The cabinet also gave the go-ahead to explore the feasibility of ropeway routes at 50 hill sites newly identified by the state tourism department. Apart from this, the state government has decided to provide a 40% subsidy to new poultry farms in hill areas and a 30% subsidy to upcoming poultry farms in non-hill locations.