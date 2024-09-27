Uttarakhand to bring stringent land law in next budget session

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday made it clear that his government would bring in a new state-centric land law in the next budget session of the state assembly.

Dhami said the people violating the maximum permissible purchase limit of 250 square meters of rural land and those not using commercial land bought for the intended purposes would forfeit the lands.

Chief Minister Dhami said, “Our government is sensitive and concerned for the state-centric land law and domicile certification norms. We are trying to bring in a comprehensive land law in accordance with the geographical conditions of Uttarakhand in the next budget session. I assure the people of Uttarakhand that our government will resolve the issue of land law once and for all similar to the way we have done in various other long awaited matters since March 2021.”

It must be noted here that former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was unceremoniously removed by the BJP leadership in March 2021. He was succeeded by Tirath Singh Rawat but his government could last only for three months as he was removed by the party in July before making Dhami the chief minister.

Dhami said, “At present, any person can buy 250 square meters of land outside the municipal corporation area in Uttarakhand without permission from the higher government authorities. However, it has come to notice that this norm is being violated as several people belonging to one family purchase land under different names.”

The chief minister added, “We will investigate this and the land of those violating norms will be forfeited by the state government.”

Dhami warned that the people who have purchased land with permission for tourism, industry, and other commercial activities but have not used the land for the intended purposes would also have to surrender their land to the government. “A list of such land deals is being prepared. Strict action will also be taken against such people and their land will also be forfeited by the state government.”

It is significant to note that the Dhami government had constituted a special committee of experts under the leadership of former IAS officer and chief secretary of the state Subhash Kumar to draft a new land law for the state after repeated complaints that people from outside the Himalayan state are engaged in bulk buying of land in Uttarakhand hills that may lead to a change in demography in various parts of the state.

The expert panel had asked all district magistrates and respective police heads to provide details of areas witnessing demographic change due to the bulk buying of land by the non Uttarakhand natives. It also asked the district administrations to provide details of the land purchased by the people and firms to set up industrial, tourism, and other commercial establishments in various parts of the state and the status of their usage.

The chief minister claimed that it has also come to the notice that the changes in land laws made in 2017 have not yet yielded positive results. Dhami emphasised “Such provisions will be reviewed and abolished if necessary.”