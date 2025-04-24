Uttarakhand Police on alert in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack

Patrolling by the security forces across the Himalayan state, particularly along International border, have been intensified after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The Uttarakhand Police have been alerted and asked to remain highly vigilant in view of the upcoming Chardham pilgrimage to begin on April 30.

State Home Department has directed the police to increase security in the light of the general threat perception for the Chardham pilgrimage that has increased following the Pahalgam terror attack. The government asked the police to be more vigilant for the safety of pilgrims in the hill areas specially Chardham Shrines of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath, Kedarnath and other religious places.

Police officials informed that additional security deployments would be made at several places on the Chardham Yatra route in coming days taking stock of security threats. As per officials state police’s intelligence system has also been instructed to be alert and take every information seriously and important to prevent any untoward incidents in the state.

Intelligence wing of the state police will deploy more personnel on Chardham routes to gather every information that may have damaging impact in smooth run of the pilgrimage.

Intelligence personnel have also been asked to take sensitive social media security related contents seriously and use their channels adequately to gather inputs. Officials informed that additional forces will also be deployed in border areas. Apart from this, instructions have been issued to the police for regular exchange of information with the border states’ police.

The Chardham Yatra is scheduled to start from 30 April. Preparations for the yatra are in final stages.