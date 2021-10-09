Uttarakhand girl to head Canada’s mission for a day

Canadian Missions in Delhi and Mumbai will mark the International Day of the Girl (IDGC) on 11 October with a range of activities to empower girls and highlight the need for equal rights for all girls.

Deepika, a 21-year-old from Kishanpur village in Uttarakhand, will virtually take over as Canada’s High Commissioner for a day.

In this capacity, she will engage with the followers of the High Commission of Canada on social media about empowerment of women and equal rights for women and girls.

Deputy High Commissioner for Canada to India Amanda Strohan will participate in a virtual interactive session with young change makers on 11 October to discuss their path to achievements. Consuls-General from Switzerland, Sweden, Japan and Belgium as well as representatives of UNICEF will participate in the session, the Canadian High Commission said in a press release.

Earlier on 7 October, the Consulate General of Canada in Mumbai partnered with Avid Learning and FICCI FLO to present a virtual panel discussion ‘Women Create for Change: Stories of Empowerment’, featuring inspirational speakers, mentors and practitioners active in the creative industry. The panelists discussed how art has been a key enabler in their journey of empowerment.

In addition, the Consulate-General of Canada in Mumbai will collaborate with several government and private institutions to light up prominent buildings in Mumbai and Gujarat in pink, to highlight the message of equal rights for the girl child.