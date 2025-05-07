Uttarakhand deploys large team of experts to tackle equine influenza among Kedarnath pack animals

The Uttarakhand government has deployed a team of nearly 30 veterinary experts to combat a suspected outbreak of equine influenza among horses and mules engaged in pack animal services along the Kedarnath route during the ongoing Char Dham pilgrimage.

Equestrian services carrying devotees to the Kedarnath shrine were suspended for 24 hours on Monday night following the sudden death of 13 horses and mules from an unidentified illness.

The large-scale deployment of veterinary doctors and scientists was officially announced on Wednesday by the State Animal Husbandry Department, which aims to address the emerging threat of equine influenza affecting animals used for the pilgrimage.

Animal Husbandry Secretary BVRC Purushottam stated, “To deal with the present situation, the department has deployed a team comprising one Chief Veterinary Officer, two Deputy Chief Veterinary Officers, 22 veterinary doctors, and two scientists from the National Research Centre on Equines (NRCE) in Haryana.”

“Additionally, two specialist doctors from Pantnagar Agriculture University, who were actively involved in controlling the disease during the 2009 outbreak, have also been posted in the affected area.”

According to Purushottam, the first signs of equine influenza in Kedarnath’s pack animals emerged after NRCE experts conducted blood sampling on March 26, 2025, in two villages of Rudraprayag district.

Following preliminary positive results, approximately 16,000 horses and mules were screened. Of these, 152 samples tested positive for equine influenza, though the results were not confirmed by subsequent RT-PCR tests.

Purushottam added, “Now, all horses employed on the Kedarnath pilgrimage trek will undergo sampling, and only animals with negative test results will be allowed on the yatra route.”

He noted that each year, around 2,000 to 3,000 horses and mules are brought to Kedarnath from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh for the Char Dham Yatra.

However, in light of the detected infection, a complete ban on the use of these animals has been imposed. The final decision on lifting the ban will rest with the district administration.

The Animal Husbandry Secretary clarified that equine influenza is not transmissible to humans but spreads rapidly among horses and mules.