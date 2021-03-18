Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat was forced to take action against two PWD engineers after a video about poor road construction became viral on social media recently. CM Tirath Rawat ordered for suspending assistant engineer Ajeet Singh and junior engineer Anil Kumar on Wednesday.

The two PWD engineers had to face the heat after a video about a road construction work at Rathuvadhab- Rekhnikhal patch spread on social media. The road got damaged days after its completion.

Taking strict action, CM Rawat ordered the suspension of the two engineers in this matter of substandard road construction. The Chief Minister has also set up an inquiry into the incident.

CM Rawat said, “The state government is committed to clean, transparent and honest administration. We will take action against those found guilty. We will not tolerate corruption and negligence.”