Uttarakhand CM seeks public support to curb forced conversions and demographic shifts

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has called for public support in tackling the issues of forced religious conversions and attempts to alter the demographic profile of the Himalayan state. Dhami made these remarks while participating in a public function in Dehradun.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister emphasized that public cooperation is essential for effectively dealing with forced conversions and deliberate efforts to bring about demographic changes in certain areas of the state.

He underlined the importance of raising awareness about such conversions and identifying those responsible for triggering demographic shifts. According to Dhami, such awareness will empower enforcement agencies to take appropriate action.

He urged citizens to lodge legal complaints and share information related to these matters with the authorities, ensuring timely and effective intervention by the police and other relevant government bodies.

The Chief Minister’s appeal came during the event “Viksit Uttarakhand @ 2047: A Collective Dialogue with Ex-Servicemen” held in Dehradun.

Dhami also highlighted that his government has enacted a stringent anti-riot law. “In addition to this, our government has taken strong action against land encroachment and introduced the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to ensure parity among communities in matters of personal law,” he stated.

“However, for the successful implementation of these laws, extensive public cooperation is essential. I urge the people of Uttarakhand, especially the ex-servicemen community, to offer their suggestions—not just for enforcing these important legal frameworks, but also for the holistic development of the state,” the Chief Minister added.