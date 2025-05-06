Uttarakhand CM Dhami wants Bhagwat Gita incorporated in school curriculum

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami suggested on Wednesday that state schools should incorporate Bhagwat Gita in their curriculum. He asked officials to prepare an action plan for making Bhagwat Gita part of school education within a definite time period.

Addressing Education Department officials, the chief minister asked the officials to hammer out a clear plan for incorporating the holy scripture in the school curriculum of the state. Reviewing the state Education Department’s activities at his camp office, Dhami asked the officials that state board school children “must be taught Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta in the curriculum.

Advertisement

“A categorical school education work plan should be prepared for the next 10 years for creativity and innovations along with an action plan for the inclusion of Bhagwat Gita,” said Dhami.

Advertisement

He instructed the department to also work out a silver jubilee celebration calendar with scheduled activities by December 2026. He asked the officials to visit and inspect every school to assess their infrastructural well being, state of approach roads, and other needed facilities before the onset of monsoon.

The chief minister further asked officials to study the best practices of residential schools being run by other state governments in order to prepare an action plan for residential hostels in Uttarakhand cluster schools.

He said the implementation of National Education Policy 2020 in the state must be expedited effectively. “Moral and environmental education, cultural heritage of the state, lives of known figures in the state, skill development according to regional needs, health education, folklore, folk literature, music and art must also be included in the school education curriculum” said the chief minister.