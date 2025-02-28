Uttarakhand CM Dhami invites Akharas to Haridwar Ardh Kumbh 2027

Saints and devotees bid farewell to the world’s largest human congregation wishing for the prosperity of society and nation at the confluence of three holy rivers with the new resolutions of the divine-brilliant Ardh Kumbh on Har Ki Paidi in Haridwar in 2027.

The Ardh Kumbh will commence on March 6, 2027 in Haridwar. At the same time, there will be a Kumbh in Nashik on 17 July 2027 and the full Kumbh in 2028 in Ujjain.

A formal end to the Prayagraj Mahakumbh was announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Thursday. Over 66 crore devotees attended the 45- day-long Mahakumbh between January 13 to February 26.

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad has started preparations for a grand entry and Amrit Snan in Haridwar of all 13 akhadas. Nomination of the chief mahants, secretaries and dharmadhwaja guards has also started.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has decided for Amrit Snan for the first time in the Ardh Kumbh of Haridwar. He has sent invitations to President of the Akhara Parishad Shrimant Ravindra Puri and General Secretary Srimanta Hari Giri.

Mansa Devi Trust and All India Akhara Parishad President Shrimant Ravindra Puri confirmed that CM Dhami has invited the Akharas.

The first Amrit Snan will be held on March 6, 2027 and the last on April 14 in Haridwar. In Haridwar too, the Mahanirvani Akhara will go for Amrit snan first. Similarly, Naga Saints of Juna Akhara will first enter the chavni entry.

For the first time, the Uttarakhand government has prepared to settle the Akharas in Ardh Kumbh in Haridwar.