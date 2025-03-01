Uttarakhand Avalanche: 47 BRO workers rescued, 8 still trapped; CM Dhami takes stock of rescue operations

The avalanche struck on Friday morning, leaving at least 55 BRO workers trapped. They were engaged in a road construction project in the region. While 33 people were rescued on Friday, the search teams extracted 14 more workers earlier today.
“14 civilians have been rescued and evacuted from avalanche site by Indian Army this morning. Search and rescue operations continuing for more than 24 hours. With slight respite in the weather, three injured personnel evacuated from Mana to Joshimath for critical medicare through Indian Army-hired civil helicopters,” the Central Command of Indian Army said in a post on X.
The Army further stated that all available equipment and personnel were being employed in collaboration with various agencies for the rescue operations.
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the avalanche-affected area and took stock of the relief and rescue operations. He also spoke to the evacuated workers to enquire about their well-being.
“The government is fully committed to provide all possible help to the affected people in this hour of crisis. The safety of the affected workers is our top priority. The administration, army and SDRF teams are continuously engaged in relief work,” the chief minister said.
