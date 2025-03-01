Uttarakhand Avalanche: 47 BRO workers rescued, 8 still trapped; CM Dhami takes stock of rescue operations

As many as 47 of the 55 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers are trapped under an avalanche in the high-altitude Mana village in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district have been rescued.

The injured workers have been airlifted to Joshimath for medical assistance, while efforts were underway to save the remaining eight workers who are still trapped.

The avalanche struck on Friday morning, leaving at least 55 BRO workers trapped. They were engaged in a road construction project in the region. While 33 people were rescued on Friday, the search teams extracted 14 more workers earlier today.

“14 civilians have been rescued and evacuted from avalanche site by Indian Army this morning. Search and rescue operations continuing for more than 24 hours. With slight respite in the weather, three injured personnel evacuated from Mana to Joshimath for critical medicare through Indian Army-hired civil helicopters,” the Central Command of Indian Army said in a post on X.

The Army further stated that all available equipment and personnel were being employed in collaboration with various agencies for the rescue operations.