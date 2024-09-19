Uttarakhand acting DGP invites politicians’ wrath after his comment against them

Uttarakhand’s acting DGP Abhinav Kumar’s statement taking a dig against politicians has irritated them as they asked him to “be within his limits.”

Reacting on the comments of political leaders of Uttarakhand, who questioned the law and order situation in the state, Kumar asked them to “have some faith in state government and the police.”

A few days back Kumar had covertly questioned political leaders as to their statements on the alleged poor law and order situation in the state and said “Concerns were raised on the law and order and crime situation in the state by some of our leaders. It’s fine. We respect their concern and criticism but they must have some faith in the government and their police.” He said this while speaking to the media justifying a police encounter killing a man allegedly involved in a five crore dacoity at a jewellery shop in Haridwar few days ago.

Kumar’s statement has irritated the politicians in Uttarakhand irrespective of their party lines. Reacting to Kumar’s comments, Former chief minister and Haridwar Lok Sabha MP Trivendra Singh Rawat said, “Although I have not seen his statement, DGP must be within his limits and refrain from making political comments or question leaders’ statements. He needs to understand the honour and limitations of the chair occupied by him.” Earlier Trivendra had alleged, “police was doing everything but for its duties.” Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a senior BJP leader said state police has indeed failed to address the rising concerns on law and order in the state senior leaders in the party must raise their concern with state and central leaderships.”

The veteran Congress leader and former chief minister Harish Rawat said “I have heard the statement of Abhinav Kumar. If I have to request any retired officer to join the Congress party he is the best suited person.”

Apart from Harish Rawat and Trivendra Singh Rawat yet another former chief minister of the state Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had also questioned policing in the state in view of rising cases of loots and burglaries at business establishments particularly jewellery shops. Nishank had alleged that that police failed to live up to the expectation of the state’s people on law and order.

In 2022, jewellery worth around Rs.16 crore was looted in the broad day light from a Reliance showroom in Dehradun, the day President of India visited the state capital. Second big loot took place in another jewellery shop at Vikasnagar in Dehradun worth around Rs. 8-10 crore. In yet another big dacoity recently a jewellery shop was looted by armed burglars in Haridwar. Interestingly, though the police did arrest some men while probing the matter, they failed to show any recovery of the looted jewellery.