Uttar Pradesh: Sabarmati Express train derailed, no injuries reported

Train number 19168, Sabarmati Express, derailed in a block section between Kanpur and Bhimsen station in Uttar Pradesh on early Saturday morning.

No injuries were reported from the site.

Indian Railways has dispatched buses to the location to facilitate the passengers’ transfer to Kanpur.

According to initial reports from the driver, a boulder is believed to have struck the engine, causing significant damage to the engine’s cattle guard.

The Indian Railways is currently investigating the incident.

Emergency helpline numbers have been issued for the concerned stations:

1. PRYJ: 0532-2408128, 0532-2407353, 0532-2408149

CNB: 0512-2323018, 0512-2323016, 0512-2323015

2. MZP: 0544-2220097

3. FTP: 7392964622

4. NYN: 0532-2697252

5. CAR: 8840377893

6. ETW: 7525001249

7. HRS/ASM: 7525001336

8. PHD: 7505720185

More details awaited.

