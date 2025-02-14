Uttar Pradesh no longer a ‘BIMARU’ state: Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari praised the development in Uttar Pradesh, stating that the state is no longer a ‘BIMARU’ state but has become one of the leading contributors to India’s economy.

He also said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has successfully worked towards establishing ‘Ram Rajya’ in Uttar Pradesh.

The Union Road Transport and Highways Minister was addressing at the inauguration and foundation stone laying program of various development works worth Rs 1,028 crore organized here on Friday.

During this, he said, “Under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, India aims to become a global leader and a $5 trillion economy, with Uttar Pradesh playing a crucial role in achieving this target.”

He mentioned that strong infrastructure in roads, water, energy, transport, and communication will boost industries, attract investment, and create new employment opportunities.

Highlighting infrastructure development in UP, Gadkari said that Rs 1.25 lakh crore worth of roads have been completed, Rs 1 lakh crore worth of projects are under construction, and another Rs 1 lakh crore worth of projects are in the pipeline.

He further noted that the Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway is being built using ‘Automated Intelligent Machine and Guided Construction’ technology for the first time in India, ensuring superior road quality and zero potholes for the next 10 years.

“Additionally, to drive industrial growth in Purvanchal, a Rs 75,000 crore road network is planned from Varanasi to Kolkata and Gorakhpur to Siliguri,” Gadkari said. He requested Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to expedite land acquisition and environmental clearances for these projects to ensure timely execution.

The Union Minister further stated that while logistics costs in the U.S. and Europe stand at 12% and in China at 8%, India’s cost was previously 16%. However, under PM Modi’s leadership, the government aims to bring it down to 9%, which will significantly boost the economy by 1.5 times and create employment opportunities for millions of youth.

He mentioned that strengthening infrastructure is not just about building roads but also about innovating in fuel technology. The government is actively promoting biofuel, ethanol, electric, and CNG vehicles, ensuring that farmers are not only food providers but also energy and fuel providers.

Highlighting industrial development, Gadkari said, “Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region is witnessing Rs 9.5 lakh crore worth of industrial investments under the ‘Advantage Vidarbha’ initiative. Similarly, large-scale industrial projects have been approved in Uttar Pradesh to attract investors.” He added that investors first look at the availability of electricity, water, and roads before setting up industries, and the Yogi government has done excellent work in these areas, making Uttar Pradesh a top choice for investors.

The Union Minister further highlighted the massive economic impact of the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, stating that the event contributed Rs 3 lakh crore to Uttar Pradesh’s GDP. He emphasized that tourism is a sector that generates high employment with minimal investment, benefiting hotels, taxis, restaurants, small businesses, and local artisans. He added that the growth of infrastructure and tourism will further strengthen Uttar Pradesh’s economy.

Gadkari also mentioned that under the Central Government’s new investment policy, NHAI bonds have been listed on the stock exchange, raising thousands of crores in capital. This, he said, proves that India does not lack funds, but with the right policies and transparency, development can be accelerated.

Speaking on infrastructure development, he said that Rs 3.5 lakh crore worth of road projects have already been approved in Uttar Pradesh, with a target to reach Rs 5 lakh crore in the coming years. He praised CM Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, stating that strong law and order have instilled fear among criminals and confidence among investors. He expressed confidence that Uttar Pradesh will soon become one of India’s largest economies and play a key role in making India a global leader.