Uttar Pradesh launches India’s first vistadome jungle safari train

In a significant move to boost eco-tourism and attract nature enthusiasts, the Uttar Pradesh government, in collaboration with Indian Railways, has launched a first-of-its-kind Vistadome coach service connecting the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary to the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve.

This pioneering initiative makes Uttar Pradesh the first state in India to offer a jungle safari experience via a Vistadome train.

Advertisement

The specially designed coaches feature large glass windows and transparent roofs, offering breathtaking panoramic views of the forest landscapes. This unique service allows travellers to immerse themselves in the natural beauty and rich biodiversity of the region.

Advertisement

Currently operating on weekends (Saturday and Sunday), the service is expected to be expanded to daily operations based on the growing interest and positive feedback from tourists. The initiative not only enriches nature-based tourism but is also poised to generate local employment and boost the regional economy.

UP Tourism Director Prakhar Mishra stated on Saturday that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is working to brand the state’s forest zones under the theme “One Destination, Three Forests” integrating Dudhwa National Park, Katarniaghat, and Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary to offer a unified and thrilling tourist experience via the Vistadome service.

The Uttar Pradesh Eco Tourism Development Board has launched this project to offer year-round jungle safari and nature trail experiences. Passengers can enjoy a 107-kilometer journey through the forest, lasting about 4 hours and 25 minutes, for an affordable fare of just Rs 275 per tourist for the route from Katarniaghat to Dudhwa.

The Board is also preparing special travel packages from Lucknow to Katarniaghat, with plans to offer subsidies to make them more accessible.

The service is currently offered via the Bichia to Mailani Tourist Passenger Train (No. 52259), which departs Bichia (Bahraich) at 11:45 am and arrives at Mailani (Lakhimpur Kheri) at 4:10 pm.

The return train (No. 52260) departs Mailani at 6:05 am and reaches Bichia at 10:30 am. Along the way, the train halts at nine stations – Bichia, Manjhara Purab, Khairatia Bandh Road, Tikunia, Belerayan, Dudhwa, Palia Kalan, Bhira Kheri, and Mailani.

Apart from forests and wildlife sanctuaries, the route also showcases diverse natural landscapes such as wetlands, grasslands, farmlands, and woodlands, ensuring a scenic ride even during the monsoon season.

This innovative venture is expected to empower the local economy by involving home-stay owners, resort operators, and travel agents, while creating employment opportunities and enhancing regional tourism.

Additionally, weekly curated tours are organized under the Youth Tourism Club for students from government schools. Familiarization (fame) tours for influencers and travel bloggers are also being conducted to promote the experience digitally and raise awareness about biodiversity conservation.