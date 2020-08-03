After Uttar Pradesh minister Kamal Rani Varun died due to COVID-19 infection on Sunday, Jal Shakti minister Mahendra Singh has also tested positive for Coronavirus.

This comes hours after the state BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh and two other legislators were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Apart from Mahendra Singh, eight other state ministers — Yogendra Upadhaya, Devendra Pratap Singh, Rajendra Pratap Singh, Dharam Singh Saini, Chetan Chauhan, Upendra Tiwari, Raghuraj Singh and Jai Pratap Singh — have tested positive and are undergoing treatment.

Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun was Minister of Technical Education in the Uttar Pradesh government, tested positive for coronavirus last month and died on Sunday at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow.

The families of two more Ministers, Satish Mahana and Brijesh Pathak, have also been infected with the virus.

In the state, total positive COVID-19 cases stand at 91.191 and 1,730 people have died due to the virus so far.