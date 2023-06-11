Uttar Pradesh has become a standard of development, security and good governance: CM Yogi Adityanath

If today’s India knows how to maintain friendship, then it also knows how to answer an enemy, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the BJP’s tiffin meeting in Varanasi on Sunday. He said that BJP is working for the upliftment of people in India and the welfare of humanity on the global stage.

Addressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at the Tiffin meeting held at Kailash Math, located in Cantt assembly constituency, CM Yogi said, “The internal and external borders of the country are completely secure today. Before 2014, there was a sense of mistrust and anger towards the government in India. Big agitations were taking place. But in the last 9 years everyone is feeling the progress of India. India’s reputation has improved all over the world.” CM Yogi, who arrived in Varanasi on a two-day tour, said that with the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tiffin meetings are being organized in all the assemblies of the state today to create a sense of belonging among the BJP workers towards ideology and organisation.

“I am feeling extremely happy to have attended the Tiffin meeting in Kashi. We all have seen the changing picture of India in the last nine years. India before 2014 and India after is before us. Earlier big movements were going on inside the country. Anger, resentment and mistrust prevailed among people towards the government. Every day a new corruption case comes to the fore. Internal and external security were under threat, but in the last nine years, we have seen a changing India. Recently, we all saw PM Modi’s 6-day foreign visit. This visit gives a sense of the growing power of India. You all have seen how India’s prestige has increased in other countries,” CM Yogi remarked.

The Chief Minister added further that today India is the fifth largest economy in the world and in the next two-three years, it is going to become the third largest economy. Kashmir was once troubled and in the grip of terrorism and today it has moved on the new path of peace, he said. “The North-Eastern states were once facing a peak of militancy, and today with the BJP government in those states, the states are marching ahead on the path of progress with new confidence. Earlier 120 districts were in the grip of naxalism, today their activities are restricted to hardly 3 to 4 districts. Various steps have been taken to respect the heritage. The revival of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Ayodhya’s Shri Ram Temple, Kedarnath Temple and Mahakal is the result of PM Modi’s leadership,” he pointed out.

The Chief Minister said that today Prime Minister Narendra Modi is recognised as a global leader. PM Modi is representing Kashi in the Parliament of the country. This is the reason why Kashi is the centre of attraction for the world, CM Yogi said.

“Most of the G20 meetings are being held here. Kashi is shining. Kashi has become the centre of attraction globally. Kashi is Kashi because Kashi is imperishable. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given prestige and identity to Kashi. Not only this, UP has risen above the Bimaru state category under the guidance of the PM. Uttar Pradesh has become a standard of development, security and good governance. With the path that UP is following today, the day is not far when it will be established as the growth engine of India. We have to make joint efforts in this direction”, CM Yogi remarked further.

