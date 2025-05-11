Uttar Pradesh emerges as a pillar of defence self-reliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat is rapidly materialising in Uttar Pradesh. With the proactive efforts of the Yogi Adityanath government and strong support from the Centre, the state is fast emerging as a hub of defence self-reliance.

On Sunday, a major milestone was achieved with the launch of the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility at the Lucknow node of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor. This was accompanied by the inauguration of the country’s first advanced private facility for titanium and super alloy manufacturing.

Officials said that, for the first time in India, a facility with the world’s largest capacity for titanium remelting and recycling has been developed at a single location. This is not just an industrial complex—it represents a revolutionary leap towards India’s self-reliance in defence and aerospace manufacturing.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also laid the foundation stones for four state-of-the-art manufacturing units. These include an Aerospace Precision Casting Plant for critical jet engine and aircraft system components, and an Aerospace Forge Shop and Mill Products Plant, which will manufacture bars, rods, and sheets made from titanium and super alloys.

To further expand indigenous capabilities, the Aerospace Precision Machining Shop will conduct ultra-fine machining of jet engine components, while the Strategic Powder Metallurgy Facility will produce titanium and super alloy metal powders using indigenous technology—a first for India.

The campus will also house the Stride Academy, which will offer hands-on training to youth in defence and aerospace technologies. A dedicated Research & Development Centre will focus on innovation in materials, processes, and indigenous technology development.

In a significant development, Aeroloy announced the acquisition of UK-based Track Precision Solutions, a leading firm specialising in critical jet engine components. This strategic move is expected to bring cutting-edge expertise to India’s rapidly growing defence manufacturing ecosystem.

India currently spends around ₹6.5 lakh crore annually on defence, of which approximately ₹2.5 lakh crore is directed towards imports. The Modi-Yogi government is now focusing on domestic production of these defence systems, not only to reduce dependence on imports but also to boost defence exports in the global market.