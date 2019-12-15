As a reminder that our country is still mired in caste system, a video that has been widely circulated on social media, a 43-year-old man is shown slapped repeatedly and pushed against a wall by some men, and verbally abusing him for selling biryani.

The footage is from Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida where the incident took place in Rabupura, just 66 km from Delhi.

Lokesh, the biryani seller is seen being verbally abused by some men for his caste when they repeatedly slap and hit him, while the nearby people watch in fear.

Although the video of the incident came up today, it is reported to have occurred on Friday. According to NDTV, the assailants were reportedly angry at the man for selling biryani despite their warnings.

According to the police, a case has been filed and search for the accused is underway.

“We saw the video yesterday and then investigation was initiated. The victim was identified and called to the police station for all the details. A case registered against 3 men. The incident took place in Rabupura area. A search for the accused is on,” news agency ANI quoted Ranvijay Singh, a senior police officer in Greater Noida as saying.

Actor turned politician Urmila Matondkar who joined Congress before the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 and even fought in the polls from Mumbai only to quit after losing, took to Twitter and posted on the incident.

Matondkar tweeted (in Hindi), “Frigntening! People who remain untouched by such incidents can’t be Indians… it is not our civilization/culture and this is completely against the idea of sabka saath sabka vikas.”