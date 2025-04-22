US Vice-President Vance enjoys over 90 minutes of sightseeing in historic Amer Palace

A grand red-carpet welcome, exuding auspiciousness of divinity and warmth of official protocol, was accorded to US Vice President JD Vance and his family on their arrival at the Amer Palace here on Tuesday morning.

Two traditionally groomed elephants – Chanda and Pushpa – dressed in royal attire, adorned with traditional silver howdahs and jewelry, welcomed the US second family at the Surajpole gate at the historic palace.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister and princess of the erstwhile Jaipur state Diya Kumari received the visiting vice premier at the Jaleb Chowk, presenting them a bouquet and exchanging pleasantries.

Advertisement

Chanda and Pushpa offered a ceremonial salute with impressively folded trunks to the Vance family. In spirituality and mythology in India, Tuskers symbolise auspiciousness and divinity, and their blissful touches are considered divine blessings from the heavens.

Vice-President Vance, along with his wife Usha and children Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel, reached the Palace under elaborate and tight security. The entire route from the Ram Bagh Palace to the Amer Fort was blocked for traffic.

After reception at the entrance and the Jaleb Chowk, the US second family opted to go to the monumental palace complex to enjoy quality time sightseeing informally, just like ordinary tourists. Nobody accompanied them as part of protocol, even Chief Minister Sharma and Dy CM Diya Kumari returned from the Jaleb Chowk itself.

Showing patience and keenness, they devoted one hour and 35 minutes in the Palace visiting Diwan-e-Aam, 27-Kachehari, Ganesh Pol, Sheesh Mahal, Man Singh Mahal Baradari, Sukh Niwas, and the VVIP lounge.

Expert guides were deployed at key points to provide the VVIPs with insightful information about the contemporary era. Cultural performances by troupes of folk artists were also being organised at the Jaleb Chowk and in the Sheesh Mahal.

After concluding their more than 90-minute session in the Palace complex, the cheerful and contented-looking Vance couple emerged from the Jaleb Chowk and returned to the Rambagh Palace hotel to have lunch there.

Later in the afternoon, the Vice President will hold formal meetings with Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, and also address a business conference under the aegis of the Federation of Rajasthan Trade and Industry (FORTI)

On Wednesday, the US Vice-President will travel to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal and other monuments, returning to Jaipur the same day.

The foreign dignitaries are scheduled to depart from Jaipur on Thursday morning.

The security at the fort and other monuments is being jointly supervised by US security agencies and local authorities throughout the visit.

Vice-President Vance’s convoy, essential equipment, and security personnel were transported earlier by 7 flights of US Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft. A 20-vehicle convoy, in addition to his official motorcade, supported the VVIP’s movements.