US steps up efforts to de-escalate India-Pakistan hostilities as Secy of State Rubio speaks to Pak army chief Munir, EAM Jaishankar

Stepping up efforts to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has spoken to Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir and External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar urging both sides to “find ways to de-escalate the current situation and re-establish direct communication.”

“Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir earlier today. He continued to urge both parties to find ways to deescalate and offered U.S. assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts,” a US Department of State press statement said.

While talking to Jaishankar, Secretary Rubio also emphasized that “both sides need to identify methods to de-escalate and re-establish direct communication to avoid miscalculation.”

“He (Secretary Rubio) further proposed U.S. support in facilitating productive discussions to avert future disputes,” a press statement, attributed to US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, Saturday (India time) said.

In his renewed bid to de-escalate hostilities between India and Pakistan, Secretary Rubio, who also spoke to Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, “reiterated that both parties must find ways to de-escalate the current situation and re-establish direct communication to avoid miscalculation.”

“He also offered U.S. assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts,” a statement also attributed to Ms Bruce said.

Mr Rubio’s redoubled effort comes at a time when Pakistan continues to carry out drone and air strikes on Indian targets. Tensions between India and Pakistan have sharply escalated since Wednesday, when the Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which was found to have cross-border links.

On Friday (India time) Secretary Rubio also spoke with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and EAM Jaishankar when he had also emphasized the need for immediate de-escalation and called for an end to violence.

On Friday the White House also said that US President Donald Trump wants the India-Pakistan conflict to “de-escalate as quickly as possible.”

Addressing a press conference White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had said: “This is something that the Secretary of State and now our NSA as well, Marco Rubio, has been involved in. The President has expressed that he wants this to de-escalate as quickly as possible.”

“He (US President) understands these two countries have been at odds with one another for decades, long before President Trump was here at the Oval Office. However, he has good relations with the leaders of both countries. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been in constant communication with the leaders of both countries, trying to bring this conflict to an end,” Ms Leavitt said.