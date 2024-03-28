US reiterates stand on Kejriwal’s arrest, comments on ‘frozen Congress accounts’

Reacting to India’s summoning of its diplomat, the United States has reiterated its earlier stance on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but added that Washington will make the same thing clear with New Delhi “privately”.

“…I’m not going to talk about any private diplomatic conversations. But of course what we have said publicly is what I just said from here, that we encourage fair, transparent, timely legal processes. We don’t think anyone should object to that, and we’ll make the same thing clear privately,” US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

His remarks came after India summoned US Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Gloria Berbena and raised “strong objection” to Washington’s remarks on Kejriwal’s arrest.

The US government spokesperson also mentioned the issue of frozen bank accounts raised by the Congress party and added that it “encouraged fair, transparent and timely legal processes” in both the cases.

“We are also aware of the Congress Party’s allegations that tax authorities have frozen some of their bank accounts in a manner that will make it challenging to effectively campaign in the upcoming elections, and we encourage fair, transparent, and timely legal processes for each of these issues,” he said.

Earlier this month, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had alleged that bank accounts of his party have been frozen and his party is unable to campaign effectively for the Lok Sabha elections starting from April 19.

Reacting to his remarks, BJP president JP Nadda had said that the Congress party was intellectually bankrupt and not financially. He also suggested the party should use the money it allegedly looted from people during the various tenures of its government.