US envoy meets Modi, says Indo-US partnership will continue to grow

Outgoing US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Sunday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his family for a ‘final’ meeting and later said the partnership between the two countries has reached new heights due to the efforts of PM Modi and President Joe Biden.

His meeting with PM Modi came a day before Mr Donald Trump’s inauguration as America’s 47th President. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at Mr Trump’s inauguration.

In a social media post on X, Mr Garcetti said, “Had a great final visit with PM Modi with my family. It’s clear that he and President Biden have raised our compelling and consequential US-India partnership to new heights–record visas, record trade, record defence collaboration, record space cooperation, record students, record investments and so much more.”

He expressed his gratitude to PM Modi and the people of India for their warm hospitality and underlined that the US-India partnership has become indispensable and will continue to grow stronger in the coming years.

“What was seen as unthinkable a generation ago will seem as indispensable a generation from now, thanks to the work of these leaders and the people of our nations. Thank you Prime Minister and thank you to all Indians. It’s been a daily joy to help co-write this chapter with you,” he added.

Mr Garcetti’s last official engagement in India was the inauguration ceremony of the US Consulate office in Bengaluru on Friday along with Mr Jaishankar.

“We are not beginning a new presence here. In Karnataka, but are expanding our existing presence here, a commitment that America makes to this great state and city in this amazing nation as well. And thank you to all of our honourable dignitaries,” he said.

The US Ambassador also highlighted the rich history of US-India relations, dating back to 1776 when the US opened its second-ever consulate in Kolkata, India. He noted that the recent inauguration of the US Consulate office in Bengaluru marks an expansion of the US presence in India, rather than a new beginning.” Mr Jaishankar announced on the occasion that India will open its Consulate in Los Angeles.