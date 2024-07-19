US envoy entitled to his opinion on ties with India: MEA

India on Friday sought to play down US Ambassador Eric Garcetti’s comments that there is no such thing as strategic autonomy following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to Russia.

”India values its strategic autonomy. The US ambassador is entitled to his opinion. We have a Comprehensive Strategic Global partnership with the US. We agree to disagree while respecting each other’s point of view,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

The US has been highly critical of the PM’s visit to Russia in the midst of the Ukraine conflict. The US envoy had gone to the extent of saying that India should not take the relationship with the US for granted.

The Indian spokesperson said India and the US have a lot of issues to discuss and both sides engage with each other on several aspects of the relationship. ”We discuss all issues that are of interest to both parties. It is not our practice to share details of diplomatic conversations.”