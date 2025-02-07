US deportation of Indians: Punjab Police constitutes 4-member fact-finding panel-cum-SIT to probe illegal human trafficking

To combat and investigate the illegal human trafficking/illegal migration arising from the deportation of Indian Citizens domiciled in Punjab from the United States of America (USA), the Punjab Police on Friday constituted a four-member Fact-Finding Committee-Cum-Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Announcing this, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav informed that the four-member SIT has been constituted under the chairmanship of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), NRI Affairs, Praveen Sinha. The members of the SIT include ADGP Internal Security Shive Kumar Verma, IGP, Provisioning, Dr S Boopathi and DIG Border Range Satinder Singh.

The SIT will focus on identifying the individuals involved in these illegal activities and ensuring they are held accountable for their actions, besides, identifying the persons involved in the illegal activities.

DGP Yadav said that the Fact-Finding Committee/Special Investigation Team has been directed to take appropriate action as per law and facts and take action against any person found involved in committing illegalities and indulging in illegal migration/human trafficking.

He said that the Fact-Finding Committee has been empowered to co-opt any other police officer in the inquiry/investigation. They will maintain coordination with the concerned Senior Superintendents of Police/Commissioners of Police, who have been directed to provide all the required assistance and infrastructural facilities to the Committee, he added.

He said that this collaborative effort is aimed at ensuring a comprehensive and effective investigation into illegal migration. The SIT is tasked with conducting an inquiry to uncover the facts, identify those responsible, and recommend measures to combat illegal migration.