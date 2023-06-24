US consulates at Bengaluru, Ahmedabad soon

The United States is set to establish new consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, aiming to strengthen people-to-people connections between the two nations, as confirmed by a senior White House official on Thursday. Additionally, the long-pending proposal for an Indian consulate in Seattle, located in the Pacific Northwest, is also expected to materialize soon.

Highlighting the growing educational ties, the official highlighted that the United States issued a record-breaking 125,000 visas to Indian students last year. In fact, Indian students have witnessed a remarkable 20 percent surge in their numbers, making them the largest foreign student community in the United States. This surge in educational exchanges has spurred the demand for enhanced diplomatic presence.

During his visit to Bengaluru in March, Union Foreign Minister S Jaishankar expressed his intention to discuss the establishment of a US consulate in the city with his counterpart, Antony Blinken. This initiative reflects the commitment of both nations to strengthen bilateral ties.

The official stated, “The United States intends to open new consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. India is likewise welcoming the 2023 opening of its consulate in Seattle and looks forward to also announcing a new consulate in the United States.”

Currently, India has five consulates in the United States located in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, and Atlanta, in addition to its embassy in Washington D.C. The U.S. embassy in New Delhi serves as one of the largest U.S. diplomatic missions worldwide, overseeing the activities of four consulates in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad, ensuring a robust U.S.-India relationship throughout the country.

The establishment of these new consulates will facilitate greater people-to-people interactions, foster academic collaborations, and promote cultural exchanges between India and the United States. It represents a significant step towards deepening bilateral relations and enhancing the ties between the two nations in various domains.