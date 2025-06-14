UPSIDA to install 13 new solar plants to boost green energy in UP’s industrial zones

Aiming to transform Uttar Pradesh into a $1 trillion economy, the state government is prioritising sustainable development and environmental balance.

In line with this vision, the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) has launched a major initiative to power industrial zones with solar energy.

As part of its mission to make industrial infrastructure greener and self-sustaining, UPSIDA has identified 13 new sites for the installation of solar power plants. This initiative aligns with the state’s Solar Energy Policy 2022, which aims to reduce energy costs, promote environmental conservation, and cut carbon emissions.

The identified locations include Surajpur Site-5, EPIP (Gautam Buddha Nagar), TDS City (Ghaziabad), SEZ (Moradabad), Baghpat, Agra, Mathura, Jhansi, Prayagraj, and Shahjahanpur—strategic industrial hubs that are set to become solar-enabled zones.

To achieve this, UPSIDA has adopted the concept of “Solar Industrial Zones.” A 150-kilowatt solar plant has already been installed at the UPSIDA headquarters in Kanpur at a cost of ₹82.98 lakh, setting an example of financial viability and ecological responsibility.

Beyond powering industries, UPSIDA is also enhancing the aesthetic and functional quality of industrial zones. Under its “solar path” initiative, off-grid solar lighting systems will be installed to ensure well-lit pathways at night. Additionally, green belts are being developed to help control pollution and make industrial zones more visually appealing and investment-friendly.

UPSIDA CEO Mayur Maheshwari on Saturday said, “This initiative not only benefits the environment but also reduces operating costs. We are encouraging both our campuses and private industries to switch to solar power. The goal is to lower energy costs, cut carbon emissions, and promote clean energy.”