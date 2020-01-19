In yet another tussle over supremacy between state governor and chief minister, this time in Kerala, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday has sought a report from the state government for moving Supreme Court against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act without informing him.

The office of governor, Raj Bhavan has sought a report from the Chief Secretary of the state in the matter.

“The Governor’s office has sought a report from the Chief Secretary for not informing him about the state’s move to approach the apex court against the CAA,” a top source from Raj Bhavan told PTI.

Since the Kerala government, headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on January 13 moved the Supreme Court to declare the CAA ultra vires of the constitution, Governor has been at loggerheads with the Vijayan’s Left Front government.

A week before moving the Supreme Court, the state had also passed a resolution in the state assembly against the Act. Khan had made it clear since then that he is not going to be a ‘mute spectator’ and would ensure the law of land is upheld. “The Constitution has to be upheld and this is not a personal fight,” Khan was quoted as saying by PTI.

The tussle between the two on the issue was seen earlier as well with the Governor saying that the public affairs and business of the government cannot be run in accordance with the “whims of an individual or a political party and everyone has to respect the rules.

Expressing his displeasure on the government’s move, the Governor termed it a violation of the law. During a media interaction, he said as per Rules of Business Section 34(2) subsection 5, the state government should inform the Governor on matters that affect the relations between the state and the Centre.

Contrary to this, the state has maintained that it has not violated any rules and no deliberate attempts had been made to challenge the authority of the Governor’s office.

However, on Saturday, the Law Minister AK Balan had said the government would clear all apprehensions raised by the Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.