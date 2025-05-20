UP’s first State Institute of Hotel Management to be ready in four months

In recent years, Gorakhpur has witnessed rapid growth in the tourism and hospitality sector with the entry of several renowned hotel and restaurant brands while many more are in the pipeline.

Recognizing the growing demand for skilled professionals in this sector, Uttar Pradesh’s first State Institute of Hotel Management (SIHM) is coming up in Gorakhpur.

Located opposite the GIDA office, over 85 per cent of the institute’s construction is complete. The project is scheduled to be finished by September, and diploma and degree programs in hotel and tourism management will commence from the next academic session.

A flagship initiative of the Department of Tourism, the institute is being constructed by C&DS Unit-14. Work on this ₹43.38-crore project began on September 26, 2023, and over ₹35 crore has already been spent. The first phase includes the development of administrative offices, classrooms, a common hall, training kitchens, underground parking, electrification, fire safety systems, and pipelines across two blocks.

Deputy Director of Tourism Ravindra Kumar Mishra confirmed here on Tuesday that all efforts are being made to complete the construction by September. He added that the next academic session will introduce hotel, tourism, and hospitality management courses aligned with global standards. With this, local youth will gain access to employment-oriented education, further enhancing career opportunities in the hospitality industry as tourism flourishes in Gorakhpur.

The project’s second phase involves the construction of boys’ and girls’ hostels, which is estimated to cost ₹46.81 crore. The e-tendering process for this phase is currently underway.