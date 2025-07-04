UP’s export vision takes national stage with UPITS 2025 mega roadshow in Delhi

The Uttar Pradesh government organised a grand roadshow in New Delhi on Friday, unveiling the preparations for the UP International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025 on a national platform.

Held in collaboration with India Exposition Mart Limited, the event marked a significant stride towards Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of positioning Uttar Pradesh on the global trade map. The roadshow highlighted the state’s industrial strength, export potential, and locally crafted products to international buyers, industry leaders, and diplomatic officials.

Chairing the event, state Cabinet Minister Rakesh Sachan said, “UPITS 2025 is more than just a trade show—it’s a global stage for Uttar Pradesh’s heritage, innovation, and economic potential. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Ji, the state’s export vision is being redefined.”

Principal Secretary, MSME and Export Promotion, Alok Kumar, emphasised that UPITS is fast becoming a vital link between local entrepreneurs and global markets. “This is the time to turn Uttar Pradesh’s products into global brands,” he added.

Dr Ajay Sahai of FIEO remarked that Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a reliable sourcing hub for global buyers. Dr Rakesh Kumar of IEML described the event as a “global window into the rich variety of products from every district of the state.”

Diplomatic delegates, exporters, procurement experts, and industry leaders from countries including Austria, Canada, Vietnam, Singapore, and Norway participated in the event.

Highlights included B2B meetings, an ODOP showcase, an export promotion zone, and an introduction to the upcoming trade show’s theme: “Ultimate Sourcing Begins Here.”

Meanwhile, to make the third edition of the UP International Trade Show—scheduled from 25 to 29 September 2025 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida—more impactful and globally oriented, a series of roadshows is being planned across major cities in the country.

Following the successful showcase in New Delhi, upcoming roadshows are proposed in Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, with tentative dates including Hyderabad on July 11, Bengaluru on July 18, Mumbai on July 25, and Ahmedabad on July 30.

The objective of this mega event is to highlight Uttar Pradesh’s business potential, cultural richness, and spirit of innovation on the global stage. The trade show aims to unlock new opportunities in investment, exports, and entrepreneurship.